Coach Mignery began playing golf in the spring of 2007. What started out as a hobby quickly evolved into a passion. He has been honored to play on the 3RVRS AM Tour since 2018. When he’s not spending time with his daughter or helping clients improve their golf game, he dedicates his spare time to continually sharpening his golf skill-set while aspiring to achieve national ranking and placement on a notable USA Golf tour in the near future. He‘s currently a member of the USGA, as well as Maxwelton Golf Club.
My promise is to provide each client with excellent customer service, in depth knowledge of the game of golf, and detailed instruction; coupled with practical application on the range or green. I stand behind my commitment to making sure every client has an exceptional experience and makes notable improvements to their golf game.
Whether you have a young child who’s just starting out, a high schooler aspiring to play Golf at the college level, or you would like to personally improve your golf game for the sake of bragging rights among colleagues, I’m happy to help.
Includes a brief overview of golf, club selection, posture, stance, hand position and basic swing mechanics.
Player focused, working on skill development, swing mechanics, corrective action, shot placement, driving, fairway play, reading greens, putting, etc.
Evaluate and assess the team as a whole, as well as individually. During this 2.5 hour session I will discuss how I approach tournament preparation and play, as well as club selection, hand position, proper swing mechanics, iron usage and limitations, and proper putting techniques. Each player will receive 10 minutes of individual instruction as well.
Gain direct access to me throughout the month to review your last lesson, get tips while playing or a in-depth consult afterwards. (*Limit of up to three 20 minute phone calls per month).
Have a special someone? Give the gift of Golf by purchasing a Gift Card. This can be used for any golf lesson, to include a Golf Consult, Basic Golf Overview, Swing Mechanics, Driving, Wedge use and Putting. Gift Card Ranges begin at $75, which includes one-hour of instruction with Coach William Mignery.
